Asda installing free electric car charging points – will YOUR local store have one?

Drivers will be able to use the devices until October 29 when customers will begin paying for the service.
John Mutton, Asda’s Senior Asset Manager said the new charging stations will make it “convenient” for electric car owners to top up their cars.
He said: “We know that our customers and colleagues are always looking for ways to live more sustainably and we want to continue to help them do that with ease.
READ MORE: Prince William drives Lewis Hamilton’s Extreme E car
The rapid charging devices will give drivers around 160 miles of driving per charge.
Each bay will include one charger especially for taxi services and private hire vehicles with some firms already switching to electric vehicles.
DON’T MISS
Tesla could soon launch electric car plant in Britain [INSIGHT]
New electric car battery can dramatically boost range [ANALYSIS]
Electric plug-in grants could be reduced at any moment [COMMENT]
Jerry Moloney, Managing Director for ENGIE’s Future Business confirmed the charging bays would be free for the majority of 2021.
He said: “We are very pleased that in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we have already installed over 70 rapid electric vehicle chargers and have begun the installation of a further 19 charging points at Asda stores within the West Yorkshire region.
“The provision of rapid electric vehicle charging facilities at Asda stores offers customers a reliable and convenient way to charge whilst they visit the store.
Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said the move was part of plans to “reduce emissions”.
He said: “The 19 electric vehicle charging points installed at ASDA stores throughout the region form part of our commitment to install at least 88 charging points across West Yorkshire by the end of this summer to improve air quality and help people to change to electric vehicles.
“Our partnership with ENGIE is part of our drive to dramatically reduce emissions from transport as we make West Yorkshire a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments