Bible verses about coronavirus: What does the Bible say about COVID-19?

In these trying times, many are looking towards Christian scripture for comfort and answers.

Matthew Maas said on Twitter: “Corona or the coronavirus is in the Bible, written in Matthew 24 6-8. Jesus loves you!”

Another person said: “Many know that time is short. We are living in perilous times as the Bible states.

Advertisements

“Coronavirus is only a small taste of what is to come in the near future. Don’t fear but continue to abide in Christ.”

READ MORE: Life after death: THIS is the process you will go through when you die