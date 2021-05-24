Biomutant release time confirmed for PS4 and Xbox, with Steam preload news

The biomutant release time has been confirmed before the highly anticipated action-RPG hits Steam, PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. There’s been a lot of buzz building around it, with many gamers wanting to find out more about it. The good news is that there are plenty of videos and guides available to find out more about Biomutant before it arrives on May 25. Advertisements And we also know more about what to expect during launch day, including preload options across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

WHAT IS THE BIOMUTANT RELEASE TIME? Publisher THQ Nordic has confirmed plenty of important details regarding its next big game launch. And the one thing gamers will want to know is when they can start downloading and playing this week. According to THQ Nordic, the PS4 and Xbox One Biomutant release time has been scheduled for 3pm BST on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Unfortunately for PC gamers, the Biomutant launch schedule is 6pm BST on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The full Biomutnant release time schedule for May includes the following: Playstation 4 Release: 25.05.2021 – 4pm CEST

Xbox One Release: 25.05.2021 – 4pm CEST

Steam Release: 25.05.2021 – 7pm CEST

Epic Games Release: 25.05.2021 – 7pm CEST

GOG.com Release: 25.05.2021 – 7pm CEST

Advertisements It should be noted that Biomuntant will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. THQ Nordic has confirmed that sometime in the near-ish future, a native version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will be released. When it comes to the Biomutant preload options, there’s good news and bad depending on which platform you’re going to use. The game should be available to preload right now on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. However, there will be no Biomutant preload on Steam or Epic Games Store. The download size for Biomutant is around 11GB on consoles, with more information expected in the coming days. THQ Nordic has also shared a concise rundown on what gameplay options will be available in Biomutant when it launches this week:

Is there multiplayer in any shape or form? What genre is Biomutant? Action Adventure How will classes work? Classes provide an initial equipment loadout to start with.

Each class has 5 exclusive class-specific perks; The Mercenary’s perks are a mix of different classes’ perks.

The Psi-Freak additionally has the Spark Ball mutation unlocked from the beginning, which is exclusive to that class (a sparky form of the fiery Sizzle Ball). Will Breed affect the gameplay or story? Will the loot be random? Will the HUD be customizable? Yes. HUD size, map markers, damage numbers, comic book effects, subtitle size/color/background, and more. What is the total map size of BIOMUTANT? Post campaign / end game / New Game+? Yes, NG+ will be in the game.

(NG+) You start at the foot of the Tree of Life, skipping the tutorial, including the Childhood Village. From there, you can join any Tribe and re-experience the story.

(NG+) You keep your equipment and character stats

(Post campaign/end game) After completing the main quest, there are also a bazillion side quests, areas and characters to discover.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed