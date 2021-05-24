Blackburn lockdown: Will Blackburn go into local lockdown? New restrictions issued

Several areas have seen increased Covid cases in recent weeks, with new guidelines introduced for affected areas.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,296 new cases in the seven days to May 20 – the equivalent of 450.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 282.4 in the seven days to May 13.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second-highest rate, up from 114.2 to 280.6, with 420 new cases.

Bedford has the third-highest, up from 122.9 to 187.0, with 324 new cases.

