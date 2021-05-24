Charlotte Smith health: 'I could die in 10 years' – Countryfile host on her 'rare' disease

When questioned what LAM was, Charlotte replied: “LAM is the abnormal growth of smooth muscle cells, especially in the lungs, which can lead to loss of lung functions.”
Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM)
The British Lung Foundation (BLF) said the condition occurs “almost exclusively in women”.
The cause behind the rare disease is unknown, but the condition is a result of an abnormal mutation of the LAM cells.
- Breathlessness
- Fatigue
Women with LAM may develop a collapsed lung (pneumothorax), which is when air gets into the space between the outside of the lung and the inside of the rib cage.
Speaking exclusive to Express.co.uk, Charlotte revealed that her “lungs had collapsed” and she was “in the hospital for two weeks”.
In LAM, if the lymphatic tissues are blocked, then there may be a bloated stomach and fluid around the lungs.
In the UK, the National Centre for LAM is at Nottingham University Hospital.
This is where the diagnosis and treatment of LAM will be instigated.
Charlotte Smith will return to BBC One’s Countryfile for a special community gardens episode on Sunday, May 23 at 6pm.
