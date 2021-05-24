China warns 'too weak' Australia to stay out of Taiwan or be one of 'first to be hit'

In a scathing article, Global Times said: “The People’s Liberation Army doesn’t even need to make pointed responses to the joint drill since it’s insignificant militarily.

“Australia’s military is too weak to be a worthy opponent of China, and if it dares to interfere in a military conflict for example in the Taiwan Straits, its forces will be among the first to be hit.”

The ARC21 war game exercises held in the South China Sea practiced anti-aircraft defence, amphibious assaults and urban warfare.

Advertisements

The drill follows a series of comments made by Australian senator, Jim Molan, who proposed that Australia may be able to deter China from further acts of aggression by deploying “significant forces into the region.”