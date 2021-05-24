Colson Smith: Corrie star says he was 'self-harming with food' before 10 stone weight loss

The 22-year-old actor, who joined the cast of the ITV soap opera in 2011, will speak candidly about his dramatic transformation, after previously sharing that he’d lost 10 stone in weight.

He has since said that he had a “negative” relationship with food and would regularly eat takeaways.

Colson said he didn’t realise at the time how unhealthy his lifestyle was, and now reflects that he was “self-harming” with food.

He changed his ways in 2019 and embarked on a new diet and exercise regime.

