Croatia holidays: Stunning Adriatic coastline to reopen to tourists – can Britons visit?

UK nationals must carry evidence of their health status which includes a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before their arrival in Croatia, proof of vaccination, or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior to their arrival.
The FCDO website added: “Travel is permitted within defined purposes, including, but not limited to, residence, business and tourism.
“In addition to evidence of your negative COVID-19 status, those travelling under the tourism exemption are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.
Croatia has upped the pace of its coronavirus vaccine rollouts, with officials predicting that almost half of the country’s population will be fully vaccinated by the summer.
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 30.9 percent of Croatians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.8 percent of people have received both doses.
Croatia has also seen a welcome drop in coronavirus cases after hitting a spike late last year and early this year.
The number of cases peaked at more than 50,000 on January 10 but dropped to 2,071 on May 22.
Currently, there is only a small list of countries on the UK Government’s “green list” for travel.
Travellers returning from a country not on the green list don’t need to quarantine and will only be required to take a Covid test two days after arriving in the UK.
Countries on the green list are Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, and several small remote islands that are British Overseas Territories.
Gibraltar is not requiring UK visitors to be tested or vaccinated, however, entry to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore is restricted.
