Croatia holidays: Stunning Adriatic coastline to reopen to tourists – can Britons visit?

Croatia has reopened its beautiful, sun-drenched Adriatic coastline to visitors, and has become the first European country to drop most of its coronavirus restrictions. The Adriatic coastline is simply stunning with more than 1,000 islands. The coastline is lucky enough to have almost year-round sunshine and is home to a plethora of resorts.

Those who have an essential purpose to travel to Croatia are subject to “strict epidemiological measures”.

UK nationals must carry evidence of their health status which includes a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before their arrival in Croatia, proof of vaccination, or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior to their arrival.

The FCDO website added: “Travel is permitted within defined purposes, including, but not limited to, residence, business and tourism.

“In addition to evidence of your negative COVID-19 status, those travelling under the tourism exemption are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.