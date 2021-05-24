Croatia holidays: Stunning Adriatic coastline to reopen to tourists – can Britons visit?

Those who have an essential purpose to travel to Croatia are subject to “strict epidemiological measures”.

UK nationals must carry evidence of their health status which includes a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before their arrival in Croatia, proof of vaccination, or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior to their arrival.

The FCDO website added: “Travel is permitted within defined purposes, including, but not limited to, residence, business and tourism.

“In addition to evidence of your negative COVID-19 status, those travelling under the tourism exemption are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.