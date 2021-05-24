NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Travel

Croatia holidays: Stunning Adriatic coastline to reopen to tourists – can Britons visit?

2 min

93views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Croatia holidays: Stunning Adriatic coastline to reopen to tourists - can Britons visit?
Croatia has reopened its beautiful, sun-drenched Adriatic coastline to visitors, and has become the first European country to drop most of its coronavirus restrictions. The Adriatic coastline is simply stunning with more than 1,000 islands. The coastline is lucky enough to have almost year-round sunshine and is home to a plethora of resorts.
Those who have an essential purpose to travel to Croatia are subject to “strict epidemiological measures”.

UK nationals must carry evidence of their health status which includes a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before their arrival in Croatia, proof of vaccination, or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior to their arrival.

The FCDO website added: “Travel is permitted within defined purposes, including, but not limited to, residence, business and tourism.

Advertisements

“In addition to evidence of your negative COVID-19 status, those travelling under the tourism exemption are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.

“In the case of a rapid antigen test, and a stay longer than 10 days in the Republic of Croatia, a test must be repeated within 10 days from the date of issuing the first test.”

Croatia has upped the pace of its coronavirus vaccine rollouts, with officials predicting that almost half of the country’s population will be fully vaccinated by the summer.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 30.9 percent of Croatians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.8 percent of people have received both doses.

Croatia has also seen a welcome drop in coronavirus cases after hitting a spike late last year and early this year.

The number of cases peaked at more than 50,000 on January 10 but dropped to 2,071 on May 22.

The country has had over 350,000 cases in total and just under 8,000 deaths from coronavirus.

Currently, there is only a small list of countries on the UK Government’s “green list” for travel.

Advertisements

Travellers returning from a country not on the green list don’t need to quarantine and will only be required to take a Covid test two days after arriving in the UK.

Countries on the green list are Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, and several small remote islands that are British Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar is not requiring UK visitors to be tested or vaccinated, however, entry to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore is restricted.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in