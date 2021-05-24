Cryptocurrency prices UK: What is going on with the crypto market?

The crypto market remains uncertain in the way of mining operators including Huobi Mall, HashCow and BTC.TOP suspending their China operations.

The suspension was undertaken after Beijing ramped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, causing the digital coin to plummet.

Cryptocurrency miners use increasingly powerful computer machines and equipment to verify virtual coin transactions in a process which produces newly minted cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin or Ethereum.

A State Council committee led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He announced a crackdown on digital currencies late on Friday.

The move is being undertaken in a bid to fend off financial risks.

