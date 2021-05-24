Crytek Seems To Be Teasing Something Related To Crysis 2…

Last year, Crytek surprised longtime fans with a remaster of the original Crysis game. It turns out this year is actually the 10th anniversary of Crysis 2, and well, you know what that means, right? If Crytek’s recent activity on social media is anything to go by, it seems the German developer might be gearing up for a remaster of the second game, which was originally released in 2011.

The quote “They used to call me prophet” in the tweet below, is a line spoken by Major Laurence “Prophet” Barnesa from Crysis 2, and is followed by some wide-eyed emojis and a screenshot of the same game – seemingly suggesting something could be on the way.

May 20, 2021

Last year’s Crysis Remastered was the first time a Crysis game had ever been released on a Nintendo platform. At the time, we labelled it a technical miracle and one of the best shooters on the hybrid platform. If a remaster of the second game does go ahead, it should also be running on CryEngine V.

Would you be interested in playing a remaster of the second Crysis game on Switch eventually? How about the third one? Leave a comment down below.

