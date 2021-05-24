Daily horoscope for May 24: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Scorpio Moon will also interact with Jupiter, which will add to your passion.
The Moon and Uranus will be in opposition, which can throw up some surprises.
Confront any issues that arise head-on, and you will be in store for a fun-filled Monday.
Thankfully, the Scorpio Moon will give you a cool head to deal with any lingering problems.
Venus and Uranus will form a conjunction, which could give a boost to your love life.
Uranus always provides surprises, whether that it to do with love, happiness and your career.
However, whether these surprises are positive or not remains to be seen.
“The Scorpio Moon may reveal your natural sizzle, and its tie to Jupiter has a romantic and mystical quality.
“Watch out though, as someone could be a bit too free and easy with your secrets, and that won’t go down well.
“It’s also a day to expect the unexpected, as there can be a surprise in store.
“Feel like shopping? While buying on impulse could be fun, you may go a little too far and regret it.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments