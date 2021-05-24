NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Health

Does the Moderna vaccine work against the India variant?

1 min

61views
61
11 shares, 61 points
Does the Moderna vaccine work against the India variant?

Earlier this month, European regulators announced they were “pretty confident” vaccines employing this method could prevent B.1.617 incursions.

In a press conference on May 12, Marco Cavaleri, EMA vaccine strategy manager, said both mRNA and adenovirus-based candidates could prevent infection.

He said: “So far, overall, we are pretty confident that the vaccines will be effective against this variant.”

Advertisements

An additional note from the agency via Twitter said “promising evidence” points towards its success.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

61
11 shares, 61 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in