Does the Moderna vaccine work against the India variant?

Earlier this month, European regulators announced they were “pretty confident” vaccines employing this method could prevent B.1.617 incursions.
In a press conference on May 12, Marco Cavaleri, EMA vaccine strategy manager, said both mRNA and adenovirus-based candidates could prevent infection.
He said: “So far, overall, we are pretty confident that the vaccines will be effective against this variant.”
An additional note from the agency via Twitter said “promising evidence” points towards its success.
