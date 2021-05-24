Does the Moderna vaccine work against the India variant?

Earlier this month, European regulators announced they were “pretty confident” vaccines employing this method could prevent B.1.617 incursions.

In a press conference on May 12, Marco Cavaleri, EMA vaccine strategy manager, said both mRNA and adenovirus-based candidates could prevent infection.

He said: “So far, overall, we are pretty confident that the vaccines will be effective against this variant.”

An additional note from the agency via Twitter said “promising evidence” points towards its success.

