Don't take no for an answer' Bill Turnbull hits out at GPs over prostate cancer

Bill Turnbull is no stranger when it comes to prostate cancer and better screening.

Bill Turnbull has revealed he ignored symptoms before being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

The broadcaster was told by doctors in 2017 that he had incurable prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine, ribs, pelvis, hips and legs.

Bill discussed the importance of PSA screening tests and how men need to not “take no for an answer” when it comes to testing.

