Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Finance

DWP update: 13,000 Britons back in work through Government scheme – could you apply?

1 min

89views
89
14 shares, 89 points
DWP update: 13,000 Britons back in work through Government scheme - could you apply?

Elliot Dock, 33, from Eastbourne, stated he benefitted as a result of the JETS scheme after struggling to find work during the pandemic, despite his experience of working on a farm.

Now working for an agricultural firm based in West Sussex, he expressed his delight with the scheme.

Elliot said: “My experience of JETS has been outstanding. 

Advertisements

“I’m so grateful for all the help in finding work, and not only any old job, but something I’m actually interested in, at a place where I can build a career.”

Alongside the JETS scheme, the DWP has recruited 13,500 Work Coaches to help get people back into work.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in