DWP update: 13,000 Britons back in work through Government scheme – could you apply?

Elliot Dock, 33, from Eastbourne, stated he benefitted as a result of the JETS scheme after struggling to find work during the pandemic, despite his experience of working on a farm.

Now working for an agricultural firm based in West Sussex, he expressed his delight with the scheme.

Elliot said: “My experience of JETS has been outstanding.

“I’m so grateful for all the help in finding work, and not only any old job, but something I’m actually interested in, at a place where I can build a career.”

Alongside the JETS scheme, the DWP has recruited 13,500 Work Coaches to help get people back into work.

