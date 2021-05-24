E3 2021 Fan Registration Opens On 3rd June

More news on E3 2021 has arrived, as the ESA announces that fan registration for the event will open up on 3rd June.

As has been explained previously, this year’s E3 will be an all-digital experience running from Saturday 12th to Tuesday 15th June. It seems that a good chunk of the experience will be held via a special E3 online portal and app, and it’s for this reason that fans will want to register and get involved.

Registering for the app will allow you to “virtually” attend E3 itself, with virtual ‘booths’, hosted events, profile and avatar customisation, online forums, and more all being available for those who do. You’ll be able to register here from the 3rd; at present, registration is only open to media.

To keep track of all things E3 2021, make sure to bookmark our ever-evolving guide. Naturally, we’ll be covering all the biggest news and stories from the event right here on Nintendo Life, too, so feel free to join us throughout E3 weekend.



Are you feeling the E3 hype yet?

