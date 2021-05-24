Eurovision viewers 'cringe' at Amanda Holden's 'arrogant' joke

Amanda Holden was branded ‘arrogant’ by viewers who tuned into Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday over a language joke.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda was revealed as the UK jury spokesperson last month and shared her delight at being given the important Eurovision role.

She said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…”

She got in the Eurovision spirit on Friday by posing for photos in a Geri Halliwell-esque Union Jack dress but opted for something longer on Saturday night with an eye-catching feathered outfit.

As the hosts in Rotterdam crossed over to Amanda in London, she began: “Bon Soir. Goedenavond,” before making the joke that rubbed viewers up the wrong way.

She added: “That is good evening in French and Dutch although I’ve got absolutely no idea which is which.”

The quip was condemned instantly on social media, with one Eurovision lover tweeting: “Also how ignorant and damn right arrogant was Amanda Holden – to think her little pretending not to know which languages she was speaking act was cute or funny?

“It came across incredibly insulting to those countries I think.”

In agreement, a second reacted: “So I tbh don’t know who this Amanda Holden woman is but I felt embarrassed watching her.

“She was arrogant and ignorant. Even if she didn’t know what those languages were she didn’t need to say that.”

A third posted: “Amanda Holden proving her ignorant arrogance.

“Ignorant of simple phrases in the language of the host and arrogant that she finds that so amusing.”

Another sent an apology to the rest of Europe, tweeting: “On behalf of the whole UK, I apologise to #Eurovision for the embarrassment that is Amanda Holden making it all about her plus her stereotypical ‘I don’t speak foreign’”

It was dire night for the UK all round as 2021 entry Embers by James Newman finished 26th out of 26 countries with no points.

