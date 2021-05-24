Get Dirty Rich in Gold Rush: The Game on May 28

Summary Gold Rush: The Game is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 28.

is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 28. A unique gold-mining experience using realistic machinery.

Including the leaderboards mode for competitive players.

Hello miners!

We at Code Horizon Inc. and Discovery Inc., are proud to announce that Gold Rush: The Game will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 28. This original gold-mining experience is based on Discovery Channel’s #1 show “Gold Rush.” On launch day, you will get access to all the playable content released so far (including DLC). The objective is: work hard, dig deep, explore the world, to become the wealthiest person in Alaska!





So, what’s unique about Gold Rush: The Game? In short it’s a realistic, gold mining simulation game. Start with a simple bucket, hog pan and lease your first claim as you begin to mine gold. You will be able to sit behind the wheels of multiple, highly detailed vehicles (such as bulldozer, drill, front-end loader or excavator) and dig gold on one of four unique mining areas with fully deformable terrain.

Advertisements

If you are a competitive player, we have little something for you! Ranked mode (leaderboards) will pit you against other gold prospectors – who will come on top this time? One season typically lasts about a month in real life, so there’s plenty of time to compete. Each time we add unique buff or obstacle to make the experience more engaging e.g. discount on particular claim rental or increased breakdown rate for specific items. If you manage to get into Top 10, we have special in-game rewards, so what are you waiting for? Let’s mine some gold!





Gold Rush: The Game is all about digging gold by using advanced machinery and taking care of your mining company. Get familiar with wash plant, gold nuggetator, or wave table. Manage water pressure and power system in order to help machines work properly. And don’t forget to hire some workers and let them grow your business!

So, what can you do with everything you’ve just dug? Smelt it! Visit local blacksmith and smelt all the gold you’ve found. Use collected magnetite to make process cheaper and faster. After that, you can sell it and start becoming the wealthiest miner in Heines – or even in Alaska!





You can choose your own playstyle – either explore Alaska with easy mode on (everything costs $ 1) or try your luck in the hardest ranked mode, with globally shared leaderboards. Regardless of your calling, be sure to grab the game on May 28!

Work hard, dig deep – become a gold miner in Gold Rush: The Game!