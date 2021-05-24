Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Travel

Holiday 'confusion & mixed messages' slammed as UK travellers look ahead to summer breaks

1 min

108views
108
16 shares, 108 points
Holiday 'confusion & mixed messages' slammed as UK travellers look ahead to summer breaks

Education Minister Gillian Keegan further told Times Radio: “Amber list countries are there for a reason – they are there so that you can travel for business, you can travel for particular situations such as funerals or if there are some specific care issues in your family.”

Yet, airlines are already reporting an uptick in ticket sales between the UK and Spain in the coming weeks.

According to the Telegraph, an estimated 100,000 Britons are expected to head to the country this week.

Advertisements

Around 30 flights are due to depart from the UK to Spain on Monday alone.

What’s more, UK passengers will not be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination in order to be granted entry to the holiday hotspot.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

108
16 shares, 108 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in