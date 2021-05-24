Holiday 'confusion & mixed messages' slammed as UK travellers look ahead to summer breaks

Education Minister Gillian Keegan further told Times Radio: “Amber list countries are there for a reason – they are there so that you can travel for business, you can travel for particular situations such as funerals or if there are some specific care issues in your family.”

Yet, airlines are already reporting an uptick in ticket sales between the UK and Spain in the coming weeks.

According to the Telegraph, an estimated 100,000 Britons are expected to head to the country this week.

Around 30 flights are due to depart from the UK to Spain on Monday alone.

What’s more, UK passengers will not be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination in order to be granted entry to the holiday hotspot.

