How do you know if you have a blood clot? What blood clots look and feel like

“To date and overall, just over 10 people develop this condition for every million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine given,” reports Public Health England (PHE).

According to PHE, this is seen more often in younger people and tends to occur between four days and four weeks following vaccination.

It is important to note that similar conditions can also occur naturally, and clotting problems are a common complication of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

An increased risk has not yet been seen after other COVID-19 vaccines in the UK.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
