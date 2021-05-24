NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Celebrities

Jamie Redknapp, 47, 'set to become a dad' again with model girlfriend Frida Andersson, 37

1 min

104views
104
15 shares, 104 points
Jamie Redknapp, 47, 'set to become a dad' again with model girlfriend Frida Andersson, 37

“But he really gets on with Frida and she has been very understanding about him juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career.

“He likes that she’s also a parent so fully appreciates the balance, she is also keen on her fitness and loves spending time at home.”

Louise previously expressed her regret at ending her marriage to Jamie so quickly.

Advertisements

She revealed to You! magazine: “I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it anymore.

“I wish I’d tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: Just slow down. Don’t run.

“Because once you run too fast, you can’t make up the ground you’ve lost.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
15 shares, 104 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in