Jurgen Klopp makes Chelsea and Leicester admission after Liverpool secure Champions League

“Perfect. It was windy like crazy. It’s not good for football,” Klopp said.

“We found a way into the game, scored a great goal. Do you take more risk, or control even more? The second goal was so helpful. I didn’t know about other matches.

“I’m so proud of what they’ve done the last 10 or 15 hgames and the reaction of the team in bad times. Eight wins out of 10, two draws, that’s impressive.

Advertisements

“Energy makes all the difference and we got a lot of energy from outside (the fans).

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed