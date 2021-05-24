Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Sports

Man Utd must keep Pogba, Liverpool need two signings, Man City and Kane unstoppable – DUNN

2 min

96views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Man Utd must keep Pogba, Liverpool need two signings, Man City and Kane unstoppable - DUNN
Matthew Dunn draws a veil over the final weekend of Premier League action and assesses what needs to happen at each of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool after the 2020/21 season.

MANCHESTER CITY

It was an awesome final display of superiority against Everton and a thoroughly-deserved third title win in four years.

The bulk of Pep Guardiola’s players are going to mature rather than age and their big miss in terms of stellar names will be Sergio Aguero, who hardly played this season.

That is the frightening thing. Add a world-class No 9 into a side already scoring goals and nobody will be able to touch City next season right from the get-go.

Advertisements

JUST IN: 
Liverpool should make bid for ideal £30m-rated Wijnaldum replacement

His rant about the Premier League not looking after their Europa League final chances by refusing to move the entire final day fixtures was straight out of the maestro’s playbook.

In fairness, though, by signing Edinson Cavani he sharpened United’s attack for the run-in and bought time to strengthen the squad around him.

If Paul Pogba can be persuaded to fully commit to the project, a top class centre-back would also allow Dean Henderson to develop right at the back, while a rejuvenated Jesse Lingard could keep Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on their toes.

Investment around the squad this summer could see them ready to snatch the final piece of the jigsaw next season when the No 9 merry-go-round has run its course this summer.

LIVERPOOL

Sorry, Jurgen Klopp, but having built one championship-winning side, the proof of your greatness has to be building another.

This needs to be a summer of change at Anfield – otherwise things could quickly become stale.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be like two new signings in themselves, and at least their back-ups now have a little more experience.

Advertisements
Gini Wijnaldum is the one Klopp needs most urgently to replace. Thiago Alcantara could yet work in the set-up but he needs a high-energy foil. Yves Bissouma at Brighton has many of those qualities.

But mainly Klopp needs to reinvent his front line. Mo Salah could be part of it, coming in off the right, but a more conspicuous No 9 to ease some of the pressure is a must.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in