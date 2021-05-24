Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Life Style

Oven cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share hack for ‘melting off’ grime from oven glass

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, garnered popularity after sharing her cleaning tips and recommendations on social media and TV. The cleaning enthusiast has managed to gain over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. Now, fans of hers have created their own social media groups dedicated to cleaning and tidying tips.
“Divide the glass into four and do one bit at a time.”

Another user added: “Dishwasher tablet.”

Another said: “Dampen a dishwasher tablet (has to be a hard tablet) and gently rub the tablet directly on the glass in a circular motion, keep dipping the tablet in warm water.

“I saw this on This Morning a few years ago, couldn’t believe it worked and my arm wasn’t aching after either.”

Another cleaning fan said: “Dishwasher tablet and water and just scrub it all over works a treat.”

“I saw someone put on here yesterday they used scrunched up tin foil and Pink Stuff paste,” a person said.

Another said: “Ball of tin foil soaked in warm water and Pink Stuff.”

One user replied: “Oven Pride. I paint mine on with an old paint brush.

“Cover with cling film and ensure the air bubbles are removed.

“Leave overnight and it literally wipes off with no effort.”

Oven Pride is £4 and available to shop from Wilko, Morrisons & British Corner Shop.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
