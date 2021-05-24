Oven cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share hack for ‘melting off’ grime from oven glass

“Divide the glass into four and do one bit at a time.”

Another user added: “Dishwasher tablet.”

Another said: “Dampen a dishwasher tablet (has to be a hard tablet) and gently rub the tablet directly on the glass in a circular motion, keep dipping the tablet in warm water.

Advertisements

“I saw this on This Morning a few years ago, couldn’t believe it worked and my arm wasn’t aching after either.”

Another cleaning fan said: “Dishwasher tablet and water and just scrub it all over works a treat.”