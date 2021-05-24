Oven cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share hack for ‘melting off’ grime from oven glass

Another user added: “Dishwasher tablet.”
Another said: “Dampen a dishwasher tablet (has to be a hard tablet) and gently rub the tablet directly on the glass in a circular motion, keep dipping the tablet in warm water.
“I saw this on This Morning a few years ago, couldn’t believe it worked and my arm wasn’t aching after either.”
Another cleaning fan said: “Dishwasher tablet and water and just scrub it all over works a treat.”
Another said: “Ball of tin foil soaked in warm water and Pink Stuff.”
One user replied: “Oven Pride. I paint mine on with an old paint brush.
“Cover with cling film and ensure the air bubbles are removed.
“Leave overnight and it literally wipes off with no effort.”
Oven Pride is £4 and available to shop from Wilko, Morrisons & British Corner Shop.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments