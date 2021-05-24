Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest person to win a major at 50 years old

Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.
It’s been more than two years since Mickelson last won and it’s been almost eight years since he won a major.
“So it’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic. But it’s also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go a little bit of a run, I don’t know. But the point is that’s there’s no reason why I or anybody else can’t do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work,” Mickelson said after his historic win.
“That’s where Phil grew up and it’s showing still out on the golf course and he still plays here locally all the time so it’s awesome,” said Victor Hourani, a Mickelson fan.
Today Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.
Author:
This post originally appeared on CBS8 – Sports
0 Comments