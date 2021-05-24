Prepare to Weigh Anchor with King of Seas

Pirates, plunder, and a procedurally generated world await in 3DClouds’ brand-new, single-player pirate adventure. Framed for the murder of your father, cast away from the only life you’ve ever known and with no choice but to turn to piracy, King of Seas takes you out onto the unforgiving and ever-changing sea to embark upon a story of redemption and betrayal.

A pirate game would be remiss without, well, pirate ships! King of Seas is built around strategic navel combat, meaning you’ll have to keep an eye on the wind direction, stay out of the trajectory of errant cannonballs, and line up the perfect shot to banish enemy ships to Davey Jones’ locker. With each enemy ship you trounce in combat, the bounty on your head will grow, and as it does, you’ll be able to take on a myriad of the most famous pirates in history, truly becoming the King of Seas.





Taking to the seas in your very own pirate ship, customize everything from bow to stern (front to back for you landlubbers); different weapons can be equipped for maximum damage to enemy vessels, figureheads can be equipped to improve various stats, sails can be swapped out to increase speed, and a whole host of other changes will make even the most sea-hardened captain think twice before engaging.

Sailors hankering for a vast world to explore will not be left disappointed in King of Seas as the world is procedurally generated; the layout of the sea, rock formations, volcanoes, fishing points, pirate hides, and islands – with their irresistible lure of treasure – will be different for everyone.





Conditions out at sea are ever-changing, affected by a day/night cycle and a dynamic weather system; use the wind to fill your sails and cut through waves at breakneck speed, but be wary of storms. The sea is a cruel mistress, and unprepared sailors will regret their decision to take on mother nature when she tears down mastheads and rips up planks, causing damage to even the most expertly built vessels.

The driving force behind every act of piracy is treasure… except, you know, clearing your name and reclaiming your home. The islands and oceans of King of Seas are a veritable goldmine of loot just ripe for the picking: shipwrecks with unrecovered hordes litter the open ocean while Xs dot across the inhospitable island. Treasure is just waiting for a greedy pirate armed with a shovel to go and pilfer the plunder.





After a long day (or night) at sea, dock at one of the many ports available in King of Seas, although we’d recommend making sure it isn’t inhabited by somebody you’ve stolen from or attempted to murder recently. Murderous ideations aside, ports in game offer a chance to trade loot, buy upgrades for your ship, and even enlist new crewmates to help you on your journey, improving the stats of your keel and your chances of survival.

Booty isn’t the only driving force behind the pirate life, and quests are available from ports across the world, providing you with loot, gold, and maybe even a chance to unearth the truth so you can make your way back home and claim the justice you seek.





We look forward to welcoming you to the crew in King of Seas on May 25 when it launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Adventure, treasure, and piracy awaits me hearties!