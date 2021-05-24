PS Plus June 2021: Great news for PS4 and PS5 fans before free games reveal

Sony has announced that they will be offering new deals on PS Plus subscriptions during May and June 2021. These will be going live around the same time as this week’s PS Plus June free games reveal, so the tech giant could have something special planned. The new deals are set to be released on May 26, with Sony confirming that they will be part of the upcoming Days of Play event. Advertisements The Store event will provide leading discounts on top PS4 and PS5 games until June 9, meaning that these new deals will only be available for a short period. A message from Sony confirms: “We’re pleased to announce that the Days of Play sale will start from May 26 lasting until June 9, with great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as well as other select products at participating retailers. “Promotions are available while supplies last. Please also note that product offerings and availability will vary by location and retailer – make sure to check out the official Days of Play site, which will be updated with your local deals when the sale begins.

“What’s more, additional deals on PlayStation Store as well as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions will also be available during Days of Play. Stay tuned for more info here on the PlayStation Blog and over on the Days of Play site.” As mentioned above, the Days of Play event has already begun but will kick off later this week with new discounts on games, and deals on PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions. For now, we don’t know how much of a discount gamers are going to be offered to sign up to PS Plus in June, but based on last year, we would expect them to at least include 33 per cent off. So there’s going to be a busy week ahead for gamers who are deciding whether to sign up to PlayStation Plus again. First, there will be the PS Plus free games reveal on May 26, with news usually shared online at 4:30pm BST. Advertisements

If any of the new titles tickle your fancy, it will be worth waiting to see what discounts are being offered on subscriptions. And even if you don’t see anything you like the look of, there could be some cracking combos worth getting if you have a PS Plus discount during the Days of Play sales. Here are the games we know will be getting discounts across PS4 and PS5 consoles: PlayStation 4 games Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection PlayStation 5 games The mention of PlayStation Hits means we can also expect God of War to see another drop in prices during the end of May and the start of June. There have been no hints or teases from Sony to suggest what new games will be added to the PS Plus lineup for June. What we do know is that they should be revealed on the last Wednesday of the month and then made available to download on the first Tuesday of the new month.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed