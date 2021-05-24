PS5 stock UK: Earliest Very, Argos and Smyths PlayStation 5 restock dates

The latest reports suggest that more PS5 stock drops are being planned for the coming weeks, across May and June. The current month has already seen several big shipments from GAME and Amazon UK, although no UK retailers can keep up with demand. And the good news is that there should be at least one more PS5 stock drop during May 2021. Advertisements The downside is that this latest PlayStation 5 shipment release does not have a guaranteed date or time. From what has been shared so far, UK retailer Very will be the next store to offer PS5 stock to buy. The PS5 Instant Twitter account – a reliable tracker source – has shared new information that suggests Very will be dropping sometime over the next seven days.

This remains unconfirmed and means that there could be last-minute changes or delays to whatever the full schedule is. Without any mention of an early release, PS5 stock could reappear between May 25 and May 31. Very was expected to offer stock before now but reportedly has had internal issues that have led to delays. The PS5 Instant page adds: "Very PS5 restock release still before the end of the month, delay due to processing of stock." Other UK retailers have linked to possible stock drops, however, these aren't expected to arrive until June 2021. These include BT, Argos and Smyths, all of which are expected to offer restocks next month. The official Smyths website confirms that PlayStation 5 disc consoles will be available again to buy sometime in June. No further information has been shared on what date this new restock will start.

Meanwhile, PS5 Stock Alert UK believes that BT is prepping for a PS5 stock drop during June, telling its followers this week: “BT/EE’s internal system shows a potential restock of a few thousand PlayStation 5 consoles on the first week of June. “This could be pushed back or be earlier, so, we highly advise you to sign up to their email interest registry.” But there’s also bad news for gamers, with Argos not expected to offer more stock until June. However, there is a discrepancy when Argos will be getting new PS5 consoles to sell, with some stock trackers reporting June 9, with others reporting June 28. Finding out that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until June. CURRYS: Currys have not been sharing a lot of stock during May but has been supplying consoles via a new system. This includes signing up for the Currys VIP Pass, which means heading over to the website and using an email address. If you do this, you have a chance of buying a PS5 console from a store, within a 72-hour window.

