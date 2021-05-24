NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Sports

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wary of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes threat despite Monaco glory

1 min

99views
99
15 shares, 99 points
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wary of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes threat despite Monaco glory
Max Verstappen is staying humble after victory around the streets of Monaco, despite now leading the driver’s standings by four points.
Verstappen enjoyed glory in the principality as his main title rival Lewis Hamilton suffered a torrid weekend, with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas retiring mid-race after a pit stop disaster.

The Dutchman has never led the Drivers’ Championship standings in his F1 career, and to add to his accolades, Red Bull now also lead the Constructor’s standings too.

Hamilton was leading the world championship by 14 points coming into the weekend, but struggled for grip and pace in qualifying, leaving the seven-time world champion a lowly seventh on the starting grid.

Advertisements

The Briton looked to try and make up some places during the pit stop window, which didn’t work out for the team – with Hamilton finishing where he started.

JUST IN: 
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff offers opinion on Lewis Hamilton ‘mistake’

“If you just feel good in the car, and the car is doing what you want, I’ve always been quick around Monaco as well! Just shunted a few too many times.

“Baku again is just a completely different street circuit, where you run a lot less downforce because of that long straight, and the grip levels feel quite low there.

“So you can’t really compare it with each other, but normally we should be quite competitive but we’ll see.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in