Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Celebrities

Rob Lowe says Montecito has not been 'the same’ since neighbours Harry and Meghan moved in

1 min

102views
102
15 shares, 102 points
Rob Lowe says Montecito has not been 'the same’ since neighbours Harry and Meghan moved in

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’. 

“It’s hard to do but for me, it comes down to awareness.”

The Duke explained how his experiences are what prompted his move to the US

Advertisements

He continued: “I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘Okay, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?’

 “And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first,” Prince Harry finished.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

102
15 shares, 102 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in