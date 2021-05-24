Rob Lowe says Montecito has not been 'the same’ since neighbours Harry and Meghan moved in

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.

“It’s hard to do but for me, it comes down to awareness.”

The Duke explained how his experiences are what prompted his move to the US

He continued: “I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘Okay, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?’

“And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first,” Prince Harry finished.

