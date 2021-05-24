Scotland new rules: Can you travel to Scotland from England?

May 17 marked the start of Step 3 of the Government’s lockdown roadmap for England, which permitted people to go on a ‘staycation’ in the UK for the first time in months. Recently the Scottish government also eased a number of restrictions on travel within the UK. However, travel between England and Scotland is not completely restriction-free at the present time, with some changes brought in by the Scottish government from May 24.

Can you travel to Scotland from England? Restrictions on travel within the UK have eased in England in recent weeks. So people in England are now allowed to visit Scotland for non-essential reasons under English lockdown rules. However, select areas of Scotland are not open for non-essential travel at the moment as they are under Level 3 restrictions. Advertisements Glasgow City and Moray are the two local authority areas under Level 3 presently. READ MORE: Greece holidays head for summer boost regardless of ‘green list’

Can people in England travel to Ireland? People in England are now allowed to travel to Ireland under the lockdown rules, but Ireland has restrictions on non-essential travel. There are a number of testing and quarantine requirements for people visiting Ireland from overseas at the current time. People travelling to Ireland from overseas are required to complete a passenger locator form and have a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 test, carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland. Mandatory quarantine requirements apply to all people who have been overseas in the 14 days prior to entering Ireland.

