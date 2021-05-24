Steam Summer sale date locked in but new Spring Sale is next

The latest reports suggest that Valve have at least two major Steam Sales planned for May and June.

The biggest will be the Steam Summer Sale, which will include discounts on hundreds of games.

The Summer Sale from Valve has become one of its most popular events and the good news is that we know exactly when it will be arriving.

Advertisements

We also know that another Steam Sale will be coming before the Summer event, with the final Spring Sale starting this week.

The Steam Spring Sale has been absent during recent years, having skipped 2019 and 2020 dates.

However, this year will see Valve host something called the Steam Open World Sale in its place.

According to Valve, The Steam Open World Sale is a multi-day event celebrating games featuring the popular open-world mechanic.