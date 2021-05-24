NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, MATIC

During strong uptrends, every correction is aggressively purchased as the sentiment is positive and traders expect higher levels in the future. Therefore, corrections during a bull phase are shallow and the trend reasserts itself quickly.

However, when the trend changes from up to down, traders wait to sell on rallies because they believe lower levels are likely. In a bearish market, support levels are easily violated and the asset continues to slide.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

Generally, a downtrend that is followed after a roaring bull market does not end before a capitulation phase where most bulls have given up on the hope for a sharp recovery. After that happens, the asset class bottoms out.

In the midst of all the volatility, traders should keep an eye on the fundamentals and the long-term story of cryptocurrencies. Instead of panicking, they should take an informed decision.

Let’s look at the top-5 cryptocurrencies that may attempt a relief rally in the next few days.