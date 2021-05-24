US holidays: JetBlue launches low-cost UK to New York flights to rival BA and Virgin

“Our low fares will disrupt the pricing of the major carriers and massive joint ventures, JetBlue’s presence in this market is going to be immediately noticeable to customers, commented Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

“The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,” he continued.

“JFK-LHR, the single largest international air travel market from the US, has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially

in premium cabins. We’re ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers.

“We’ve always said that JetBlue would serve multiple London airports, and we’re pleased to have secured a path at Heathrow and for long-term growth at Gatwick, which offers speed, low costs, and convenient accessibility into Central London.”