Use Chrome on Windows 10? Don't ignore urgent advice from Google

In a post on its Chrome page, Google said: “On May 21, we began to receive reports that Chrome would crash unexpectedly for some Windows and Linux users. After conducting an investigation, we’ve identified the root cause and have released an update which resolves the behaviour.

Here’s what you need to do to get Chrome running smoothly again.

For impacted Windows devices follow these steps:

• Quit any open Chrome windows.

• Re-open Chrome. You will still see the broken behaviour.

• Keep Chrome open for about 5 minutes.

• After 5 minutes quit Chrome and then relaunch Chrome. The behaviour should be resolved.

If your Chrome browser has been crashing then give this a try and hopefully things will be resolved.

