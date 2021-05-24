Vaccine appointments: How to change or cancel a Covid vaccine appointment

GP practices, pharmacies and vaccine centres across the UK are offering appointments every day for people to get their Covid jabs. Inevitably, some people may find they are unable to attend their vaccine appointments on the day booked. So it’s important people change or cancel their appointments, in order to free up the slot for another person.

How to change or cancel a Covid vaccine appointment Once someone is eligible, they are invited to book their Covid vaccine appointment via the NHS website. The online service requires people to book their first and second vaccine appointments at the same time. Once these appointments are booked, people can also use the online system to cancel appointments and rebook their appointment again. In recent weeks, the Government announced people may be offered their second vaccine dose earlier than planned. READ MORE: Charlotte Smith health: Countryfile host on her 'rare' disease

Therefore people considered to be in a high-risk group may be contacted and offered earlier appointments for their second vaccine dose. If people are contacted and offered to rebook, they will need to cancel their existing appointment before a new earlier appointment can be booked. The NHS vaccine book site can be accessed HERE. If someone booked their Covid vaccine at their GP surgery, they may have to contact their surgery directly to reschedule their appointment.

Which Covid vaccine will people be offered? Three Covid vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna – have been approved for use in the UK. People using the online booking service will only be offered appointments for the vaccines recommended based on their age, underlying health conditions or whether they are pregnant, according to the guidance. People under 40 without other health conditions are currently advised that it is preferable not to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. This is due to concerns over a small number of reports of rare blood clots in recipients of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. People who had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose should have it again for their second dose if they did not have any serious side effects. It is also preferable for people who are pregnant to have either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, as these vaccines have been used widely during pregnancy in other countries. DON'T MISS:

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the UK vaccine programme and urged people to “take up the offer” of a vaccine when they are eligible. Mr Hancock said: “Our trailblazing vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in NHS history – is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of the country come together to defeat this virus. “Our country has one of the highest uptake rates in the world and I’m delighted that so many have answered our call to arms. “If you have not yet come forward, and you are eligible, I urge you to take up the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

