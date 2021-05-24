Windows 10 update causes ANOTHER nightmare, and this time it’s bad news for Chrome users

On a Google forum, one affected user wrote: “My Chrome is no longer launching. Well, it launches, but my webpages crash, new tabs crash, even trying to load settings or bookmarks, that webpage crashes. The application doesn’t crash, just the webpages. I’m not sure what’s going on. I ran sfc /scannow in CMD to no avail, I ran a Memory Diagnostic which came up dry. I reinstalled Chrome, and rebooted to nothing.”

While another posted: “I have the same issue and have been searching for solutions on the internet for an hour when I came across this thread. Maybe this is a widespread issue? I feel a little relieved now tbh cause I tried all those suggested solutions but none worked”.

And on Reddit another posted: “All my extensions including tabs are crashing, found a post, that maybe EAF+ is the problem, but didn’t change anything. I also tried disabling all extensions and sandbox, same answer.Chrome sites (Settings, …) are also crashing. Reinstalling also didn’t do anything, hope someone will find out, what is wrong.”

Thankfully, as Microsoft-focused blog Windows Latest has reported, it looks like Google is on the case. A product expert from the firm posted to the official Chrome forum stating that the issue has been caused by the “user data directory”.

