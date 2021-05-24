WW3: US and China stood on brink of nuclear armageddon over 1958 Taiwan conflict – report

The leaked report shows that General Laurence Kutner, the top air force commander in the Pacific, pressed for a nuclear strike against China.
He argued that the US military should target airfields to make it harder for “misguided” opponents of nuclear conflict to object on humanitarian grounds.
General Twining admitted that the USSR was likely to retaliate with its own nuclear strikes against Taiwan and US forces based on the Japanese island of Okinawa
He stressed that this would be a price worth paying, according to the report.
READ MORE: China, US must ease tensions or ‘everything is lost’ warns Singapore
He said: “As the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is being bandied about this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them.”
China maintains that Taiwan has no right to independence and that it will be reunified with the mainland either peacefully or by force.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments