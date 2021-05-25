Amanda Holden faces backlash over Eurovision appearance – ‘Incredibly insulting!’

Discussing her excitement, Amanda said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…”
During this weekend’s grand final, however, not everyone shared Amanda’s happiness over her appearance on behalf of the UK.
When the Rotterdam hosts moved over to Amanda in London during the vote reveal, she said: “Bon Soir. Goedenavond.”
The remark received instant criticism on social media, with the star being branded as “arrogant”.
One said: “Also how ignorant and damn right arrogant was Amanda Holden – to think her little pretending not to know which languages she was speaking act was cute or funny? It came across incredibly insulting to those countries I think.”
A second added: “On behalf of the whole UK, I apologise to #Eurovision for the embarrassment that is Amanda Holden making it all about her plus her stereotypical ‘I don’t speak foreign’.”
