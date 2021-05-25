As millions blocked from Sky TV and free movie streams, another ban comes into force

In a post on its website, Brein said: “We recently discovered the anonymous administrator and two major uploaders of the illegal site Discoverthisplace.
“Together, the three had uploaded around 3,800 audiovisual files, 3,300 music files, and 24,000 writings files. The manager tried to stay under BREIN’s radar through a strict admissions policy.”
The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which is backed by major media companies including, Amazon, Fox, Netflix, MGM and HBO, closed down 123movies.la earlier this month.
With 30 million monthly users, it’s one of the biggest platforms on the web and had been in operation since 2017.
Speaking about these latest crackdowns Kieron Sharp, CEO at FACT, said: “This outcome really highlights the benefits of agencies and law enforcement working together. When serious and highly profitable organised crime groups operate across borders, disruptive action requires collaboration between the private and public sectors in different jurisdictions.
“This is an excellent result from this innovative multi-agency approach. We welcome all initiatives to tackle serious organised crime and FACT will continue to monitor channels used to advertise, market, sell and distribute apps, devices and streams, in order to take action against suppliers and operators.”
