As millions blocked from Sky TV and free movie streams, another ban comes into force

Streaming illegally via the web has just been made even harder. A fresh block, announced this week, has seen another major provider of movies and TV shows closed by authorities leaving a huge number of users unable to access a vast catalogue of content. The latest shutdown has been enforced by the team at Brein who say they recently discovered the identity of the administrator of illegal site Discoverthisplace. Two prolific uploaders were also tracked down. This illegal website was home to tens of thousands of films, TV series, music, ebooks and more.

Users would be offered access to free content with some VIP members paying a monthly subscription to watch more premium movies and the very latest shows without having to sign up via official channels. Having been discovered, the site was immediately taken offline with those involved now pledging to cease the infringement and pay a settlement of €20,000. In a post on its website, Brein said: “We recently discovered the anonymous administrator and two major uploaders of the illegal site Discoverthisplace. “Together, the three had uploaded around 3,800 audiovisual files, 3,300 music files, and 24,000 writings files. The manager tried to stay under BREIN’s radar through a strict admissions policy.” Advertisements READ MORE: Two blockbuster Sky Q features could be coming to NOW TV users soon

Those illegal Sky streams were taken offline just after another massively popular website was banned from being accessed. The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which is backed by major media companies including, Amazon, Fox, Netflix, MGM and HBO, closed down 123movies.la earlier this month. With 30 million monthly users, it’s one of the biggest platforms on the web and had been in operation since 2017. Speaking about these latest crackdowns Kieron Sharp, CEO at FACT, said: “This outcome really highlights the benefits of agencies and law enforcement working together. When serious and highly profitable organised crime groups operate across borders, disruptive action requires collaboration between the private and public sectors in different jurisdictions. “This is an excellent result from this innovative multi-agency approach. We welcome all initiatives to tackle serious organised crime and FACT will continue to monitor channels used to advertise, market, sell and distribute apps, devices and streams, in order to take action against suppliers and operators.”

