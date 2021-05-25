Bob Dylan marriage: Did Bob Dylan marry Joan Baez? Inside their relationship

Bob Dylan and Joan Baez did not marry but were believed to have been in a relationship for some time.
The pair met in 1961 and collaborated for years before their relationship had blossomed into romance over the following years.
In Joan Baez How Sweet the Sound, he spoke of how he felt when he first heard her sing.
Bob said: “She had a very unusual way of playing the guitar, I never heard anybody do it like Joany did.
She said: “When Dylan and his music entered my life, maybe I didn’t know I’d been looking for music, but I was certainly aware that something was missing, particularly when I heard what it was.
“I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is the link between me and the world and music and politics and all of it.’
“I heard that music and that made it clear that was the direction to go.”
She added: “Dylan and I… he was taken with me and my music as I was with his.
“I was crazy about him. We were an item and we were having wonderful fun.”
However, it did not last long, and by Bob’s UK tour in 1965, however, it is said to have fizzled out somewhat, though the pair still collaborated for years after.
“We could sing just about anything and it would make sense, to me it always sounded good and it might have sounded good to her too.
“…She asked me if I wanted to play some shows with her, just like that.
“I was just trying to deal with the madness which had become my career and unfortunately she got swept along and I felt very bad about it. I was sorry to see that relationship end.”
However, Joan admitted she may have also added to their break up, saying: “I was trying to shove him into a mould.”
One of the songs Bob mentioned particularly enjoying was Diamonds and Rust, which he said ‘still impresses me’ even years later.
One of the lyrics to the song is believed to reference Bob, saying: “Well, you burst on the scene already a legend / the unwashed phenomenon, the original vagabond…”
Despite the clear reference to Bob, who Joan called ‘scruffy’ in the documentary about her, she later explained in her memoir about how she told Bob the song was about her ex-husband, David Harris.
