Brexit Bitcoin boom! UK can lead world in cryptocurrency – new report outlines plan

However, analysts fear the UK Treasury could “inadvertently squash good ideas” regarding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies before they can thrive.

The study found Brexit poses a “valuable opportunity” for UK policymakers to get ahead of global rivals, including the EU, in regulating crypto-assets.

Referring to the growth of cryptocurrency sector, financial industry lobby group TheCityUK said the UK government should use its “new trade policy as a vehicle” to position itself at the forefront of finance’s “next generation of technological developments”.

Advertisements

Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer at TheCityUK, said: “There is a fierce global race underway to see which applications of DLT and crypto assets will win out.

READ MORE: Elon Musk makes dramatic U-TURN on cryptocurrency