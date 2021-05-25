Call of Duty Warzone update: Cold War Patch news revealed for PS4 and Xbox

Having unleashed John McClane and Rambo on Verdansk in May, Activision has confirmed that it’s going to finish the month with new Call of Duty stuff to offer. Most of this is being planned for Call of Duty Cold War; however, the COD Store will be offering cosmetics across all games. And there are plenty of bug fixes and playlist changes expected to arrive this week in Warzone. Advertisements Over in Black Ops: Cold War, developers Treyarch will be launching the new Rambo Gun Game. This new Gun Game format includes a rotation of 20 weapons, including the n32 Combat Bow, Death Machine, RPG-7, and even the War Machine.

All players will also be equipped with the Stimshot, although dying via a melee attack sets you back one stage in the weapon rotation, and the first to get a final weapon kill by launching a Ballistic Knife wins the match. Meanwhile, Snipers Only Moshpit will be back in rotation alongside Standoff 24/7, and Prop Hunt. From what has been shared so far, the new Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone update will be available to download and play on Thursday, May 27. This will be followed by another Double XP event going live on May 28, which will be exclusive to Cold War. Activision is also making it possible to gift the current Call of Duty Season 3 to friends on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisements A message from Activision adds: “Now that you’ve seen 12v12 on 6v6 maps, get ready for 6v6 mayhem on the smallest maps in Black Ops Cold War with 6v6 Face Off. Jump into a Moshpit of respawn modes on our Gunfight maps for 2X the action! “Everyone gets Double XP in Black Ops Cold War starting at 10 AM PT, May 28 through 10 AM PT, May 31. “Earn those Prestige Keys twice as fast all weekend long, and check out the new batch of Legacy Calling Cards from previous Black Ops games in the Prestige Shop with Season Three Reloaded. “Back for the next generation of global combat in 1984, you can purchase the Battle Pass as a gift for your Activision friends through the Call of Duty® Companion App.

“Similar to how it worked within Modern Warfare™, Battle Pass Gifting is where you can give friends the incredible value of the current season’s Battle Pass via the Call of Duty Companion App. “Upon gifting your friend a Battle Pass, they will visit the Battle Pass tab in-game and redeem their gifted Battle Pass Token. This unlocks Tier 0 of that season’s Battle Pass and gives them the opportunity to earn all 100 Tiers of content, such as Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more. “In order to use the Battle Pass Gifting system on the Call of Duty Companion App, you must have two-factor authentication turned on for your account (the giftee is not required to have two-factor authentication but is highly encouraged to have it). “Also note that there is a gifting limit of three Battle Passes per day, and the gifter and giftee must be Activision friends for at least seven days for the Battle Pass Gift to work.”

