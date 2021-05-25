Crisis could soon be 'over' if vaccines stop the need for emergency care, says expert

“So what I’m waiting for is to find out whether these infections that we’re starting to see a little bit with this current variant are completely uncoupled from hospitalisations and deaths.”
Discussing data from Public Health England on real-world vaccine efficacy, Prof Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it would take a few more weeks to get evidence.
He added: “We are going to have to live with the virus, but it doesn’t matter if most people are kept out of hospital because then the NHS can continue to function.
Residents in Blackburn, one of the hotspots for the Indian variant, continued to queue at drop-in vaccination centres yesterday.
Prof Pollard said it was not certain whether booster jabs would be needed this winter but scientists are primed to deliver them.
“That gives a really important public health message – that if you’re unvaccinated, then the virus will eventually find those individuals in the population who are unvaccinated.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments