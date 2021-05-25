Destiny 2 Crossplay beta release date confirmed without Vault of Glass friend invites

Plenty of exciting new content has been planned for Season 14, with an official Destiny 2 Crossplay beta release date locked in for this week. But before everyone gets excited to team up and play through the Vault of Glass Raid together across PS4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia, Bungie has some disappointing news. While Crossplay is coming to Destiny 2 this week, it won’t extend to playing VOG in organised fireteams. Advertisements Instead, this week’s test will last a concise period and will include a specialised playlist. This means that gamers across all platforms will be able to play together on one specific activity. The Vault of Glass will remain available as usual and isn’t expected to open up to crossplay until next season. Season 15 is when Crossplay is scheduled to be fully integrated into Destiny 2, but that might also be affected by the new betas being held.

Issues with the system during these upcoming tests could force Bungie to change its plans, so a lot could depend on what happens this week. For now, we know that the next official Destiny 2 Crossplay beta will be released on Tuesday, May 25. It’s expected that the test across PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and next-gen consoles will begin at 6pm BST, or after the weekly reset. Everyone who takes part will be award a special cosmetic item, with a new message from Bungie explaining: Advertisements “In the early hours of Season of the Splicer, a few of you got your first unfiltered taste of Cross Play. Even though this was caused by a bug, we saw players mingling between platforms, which was awesome! That said, we needed to smash that bug like a subscribe button to get our release back on track. “While our current goal is for Cross-Play to ship in Season 15, we have a list of things to do before it’s ready, one of which is a Beta starting early next week.

“You are formally invited to the Destiny 2 Cross Play Beta. This will serve as a short, sweet, and important moment in the development of this feature. “From May 25 through May 27, a unique Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta playlist will be available to all players in Destiny 2. You’ll be matchmade with Guardians playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Stadia. As you fight through the enemy waves of Darkness, our teams will be scouring data and preforming a multitude of actions to test the integrity of our upcoming Cross Play system. “As a token of our appreciation for your time, any players who complete three strikes in the Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta playlist will be rewarded with the unique “Stars Crossed” emblem.” Bungie has confirmed that the Destiny 2 Cross Play Beta will be restricted to one matchmade activity. And that means Guardians won’t be able to form a fireteam just yet and there will be no way to send invites to friends. This test is focused on getting the most from the Destiny 2 matchmaking system but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more tests in the future.

