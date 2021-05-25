Does Pfizer have a blood clot risk? Latest advice for the Covid vaccine

According to the UK government’s latest advice, blood clots, specifically vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT), have not been associated with the Pfizer vaccine.

In April, concerns started to emerge in Australia about the Pfizer vaccine’s association with blood clots.

A 40-year-old police sergeant from Brisbane made headlines after developing a blood clot three days after receiving the vaccine.

Advertisements

But a statement released by Queensland police revealed the man, who works in the state’s hotel quarantine system, returned to duty and had a history of clotting.

READ MORE: Vaginismus symptoms: What is vaginismus? Do YOU have it?