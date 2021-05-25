Donald Trump speaks out on Pentagon UFO report amid US ‘fears’ – ‘Not a believer’

The former President told the radio host: “I’m a believer in what you see, but there are a lot of people out there who are into that.
“I get that so much: ‘is it true, sir?’
“I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears.
“It could be fears more than dreams.”
Appearing on the Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden, the former President said there are UFOs sightings that defy explanation.
He said on the programme: “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are.
“We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.
“And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”
Senator Marco Rubio, Republican-Florida, told CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ he wants other lawmakers and government officials to do more to investigate encounters with mysterious flying objects.
He added: “I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously.”
Christopher Mellon, top defence official who served in the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, added more needs to be done on the process for reporting UFO sightings.
He told NBC News: “My hope is that this administration will provide our military people the support they deserve.
“On this issue, that means determining ASAP what threat, if any, is posed by the unidentified vehicles that are brazenly and repeatedly violating restricted U.S. airspace over hovering around our warships.”
