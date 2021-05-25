Donald Trump speaks out on Pentagon UFO report amid US ‘fears’ – ‘Not a believer’

The former President ordered the Department of Defence to publish all findings on “unidentified aerial phenomena” in his December coronavirus relief bill. The Pentagon are set to hand their findings to Congress in June, with Mr Trump finally addressing his ordered-report into possible alien sightings.

Mr Trump appeared on the first episode of US conservative Dan Bongino’s radio show to discuss the alien report.

The former President told the radio host: “I’m a believer in what you see, but there are a lot of people out there who are into that.



“I get that so much: ‘is it true, sir?’



“I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears.



“It could be fears more than dreams.”

