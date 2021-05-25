Eternals trailer: Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden star in millennia-spanning epic WATCH

Angelina Jolie stars as Thena, a fierce warrior who can form weapons out of cosmic energy.
While Richard Madden plays Ikaris, the tactical leader of the superhero team who has incredible strength, is able to fly and can shoot beams from his eyes.
From the trailer, it’s clear he has a special bond with Gemma Chan’s Sersi, who Marvel boss Kevin Feige has described as the film’s lead.

It’s not clear yet how the Eternals will crossover with the Avengers, but with alternate realities set to open up no doubt their help will be needed at some point.
Perhaps they’ll next show up in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or even Thor: Love and Thunder?
While 2023 will see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 land in cinemas.
Also in the works are Blade, Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3 and the mysterious Avengers 5.
Eternals is released in cinemas on November 5, 2021.
