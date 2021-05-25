Fortnite downtime today: How long are Fortnite servers down for update 16.50?

Fortnite server downtime has now begun and Epic Games has confirmed that new content will be coming to the game, details of which can be found below.

Epic Games has also reported that maintenance could last up to three hours, but based on previous patch releases, Fortnite servers are expected to be back before Midday BST.

A message from Epic Games reads: “Downtime for v16.50 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended and services are back up.”

ORIGINAL: Fortnite update 16.50 will be available to download later today after Epic Games completes a fresh round of server maintenance.

Fortnite servers are scheduled to go offline this morning across all major platforms, meaning PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch.

This is all happening simultaneously instead of a rolling blackout, meaning gamers will be without core services for a set period.

This will be followed by a new update being released for everyone to download, bringing with it new content.

The good news is that Epic Games has not warned against any extended downtime, meaning this shouldn’t be larger than normal patch.

The dev team has revealed some of the stuff that will be of the new update, including a guide as part of the early patch notes.