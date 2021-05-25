France travel: Is France on the green list? What tougher measures could be introduced?

Mr Johnson said the government “will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows, if we think that it is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in”.

He added: “It may be that we have to do that very soon.”

Currently, hauliers who deliver essentials, such as medicines and food, to the UK are exempt from Covid testing and quarantining to ensure the swift deliverance of goods.

Advertisements

Mr Johnson insisted that applying additional travel restrictions to these individuals would have “knock-on effects”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed