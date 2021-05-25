Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Travel

France travel: Is France on the green list? What tougher measures could be introduced?

1 min

91views
91
14 shares, 91 points
France travel: Is France on the green list? What tougher measures could be introduced?

Mr Johnson said the government “will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows, if we think that it is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in”.

He added: “It may be that we have to do that very soon.”

Currently, hauliers who deliver essentials, such as medicines and food, to the UK are exempt from Covid testing and quarantining to ensure the swift deliverance of goods.

Advertisements

Mr Johnson insisted that applying additional travel restrictions to these individuals would have “knock-on effects”.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in