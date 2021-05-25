Gayle King’s fury with 50 Cent for ‘talking s***’ about Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Harry: Arbiter on Gayle King’s comments
How to watch Harry’s documentary on Apple TV+
Gayle King helped end a years-long feud for her friend Oprah Winfrey
50 Cent deliberately started a feud with Oprah
He wrote: “Gayle is the real deal ‒ a very sophisticated, secure and smart lady.
“She’s never afraid of a situation… so she marched right up to me and basically said, ‘Why you talkin’ s*** about my girl?’”
He claimed they talked their issues out, explaining that he uses arguments with fellow celebrities as a publicity “strategy” to keep himself relevant.
READ MORE: Gayle King’s swipe at Oprah Winfrey: ‘All she had to do was sit there’
Gayle and Oprah have been best friends since they were in their twenties
However, 50 Cent explained that Oprah often criticised hip hop, so he felt like he was never going to get a chance to go on her show.
He also felt that not being on the show meant people would question whether he was really an A-list celebrity.
For this reason, he started a feud so people would assume that was the reason he has not been on her show.
Oprah Winfrey interviewing 50 Cent
Despite his history of criticising Oprah, Gayle took the opportunity to help the pair bury the hatchet.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said Gayle “adjusted to my character” and told Oprah that “she needed to meet me because it’s not what you think”.
After Gayle spoke to Oprah about it, the TV legend decided to invite 50 Cent onto her show in 2012.
50 Cent responds to Power theme song criticism
“That was an amazing moment for me. I had sold a whole heap of records, but it wasn’t until Oprah showed up that my grandmother was like, ‘Boy, you made it.”
Unfortunately, the rapper reignited the feud again in recent years, claiming that Oprah only criticises black men involved in the #MeToo scandal.
He wrote: “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” alongside a photograph of the US TV legend and record executive Russell Simmons.
He also criticised such documentaries for being the judge, jury and executioner of these very public cases, arguing they are “guilty till proven innocent”.
However, after Kobe Bryant’s death last year, 50 Cent said he was turning over a new leaf and not going to argue with people anymore.
